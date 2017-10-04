Sean Lee remains out of practice; Charles Tapper breaks bone in foot

Getty Images

Cowboys weakside linebacker Sean Lee remained out of practice Wednesday. He has not practiced since injuring his hamstring late in the Cowboys’ victory over the Cardinals on Sept. 25.

“Take his situation day by day,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “I think he’s feeling better this week than he did last week.”

The Cowboys missed the All-Pro’s presence Sunday as the Rams ran for 168 yards, including 121 by Todd Gurley.

Dallas did see the return of cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and Nolan Carroll (concussion) to practice as full participants, though Carroll told reporters doctors have not fully cleared him for game action yet. Running back Ezekiel Elliott (chest) and right tackle La'el Collins (ankle) showed up on the injury report, but both had full practices.

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens appears ready to make his 2017 debut after fracturing the tibial plateau in his right leg during the preseason. He fully participated Wednesday.

Defensive end Charles Tapper broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot Wednesday, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. That means he could end this season like last season — on injured reserve — as the Cowboys need a roster spot to activate defensive lineman David Irving off the suspended list. Tapper missed all of his rookie season with a back injury.

Tapper appeared in the first two games, making one sack. He was inactive the past two games.