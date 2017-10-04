Stephen Hauschka named AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Bills have a simple, yet elegant formula to try to win this season.

They’re going to play defense, they’re going to run the ball, and they’re going to rely on special teams. That plan works even better when the kicker is as prolific and accurate as Stephen Hauschka.

The veteran kicker was named AFC special teams player of the week for going deep twice in last week’s road win at Atlanta.

He hit from 55 and 56 yards late in the upset, giving the Bills enough of a margin to help them in prove to 3-1. He’s now hit 11 straight from 50 yards or long, and hasn’t missed one of that range since 2014 when he was with the Seahawks.

He’s 8-of-9 overall this year, and the Bills are glad to have such a weapon since they figure to be in a number of close games this year.