Texans claim Ben Heeney off waivers from Saints

Getty Images

The Texans claimed linebacker Ben Heeney off waivers from the Saints. He adds depth at inside linebacker, where the Texans are without suspended veteran Brian Cushing.

The Raiders made Heeney a fifth-round pick out of Kansas in 2015. He spent two seasons with the Raiders, but Oakland waived Heeney last month.

He appeared in 19 games with the Raiders, including five starts, and made 54 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Heeney signed to the Saints’ practice squad Sept. 22. They promoted him the active roster last week.

The Texans waived safety Kurtis Drummond in a corresponding move.