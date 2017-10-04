Texans sign Marcus Cromartie

Getty Images

The Texans signed free agent defensive back Marcus Cromartie, the team announced Wednesday.

Cromartie signed a one-year deal.

Houston placed running back Tyler Ervin on injured reserve after he underwent surgery this week to repair a torn patellar tendon.

Cromartie, the cousin of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Antonio Cromartie, has bounced around the league since finishing his career at Wisconsin. The Texans are Cromartie’s sixth NFL team since the Charges signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

His only playing time came with the 49ers the past three seasons. Cromartie has appeared in 21 games, including 10 last season, mostly on special teams.