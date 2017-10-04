Todd Gurley named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Rams running back Todd Gurley was the NFC’s offensive player of the month for September and his first October outing showed no sign that he’ll be slowing down.

Gurley ran the ball 23 times for 121 yards and caught seven passes for 94 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown, in the Rams’ 35-30 victory over the Cowboys. He has been named the NFC’s offensive player of the week in recognition of those efforts.

Gurley’s touchdown was his seventh on the year, which is the most in the league through the first four weeks, and he ranks second in the league in rushing behind Kareem Hunt of the Chiefs. Gurley is also one of three players in NFL history with at least 575 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in the first four games of a season.

Those numbers mark a major rebound from his poor 2016 season and a big reason why the Rams have opened the year with three wins in their first four games.