Torrey Smith admits he has left some plays on the field

Getty Images

The Eagles continue to express confidence in Torrey Smith, believing the veteran can return to being the wide receiver he was in Baltimore.

“No concern,” Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich said, via Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News. “When you play enough and you get enough balls thrown to you . . . you’re going to have your miscues. Sometimes they come in bunches. In the immediate term, we’ve got a lot of confidence in Torrey. He’s been around a long time and has made a lot of plays.”

Smith dropped a pass that would have resulted in a big play in the first half against the Chargers. He ended up being targeted two other times, with one catch for 9 yards.

Afterward, he tweeted, “In the middle of the worst stretch of my career . . . I’ll bounce back . . . proud of the team.”

“When I looked back and thought about it, I exaggerated a little bit,” Smith said a few days later. “Obviously, there’s some plays I’ve left on the field that I could have made, should have made. It’s more just frustration with that, more than anything, but we’ve been winning, so it’s been able to mask that a little bit. If our offense is able to be productive, and I haven’t even played the way I’m supposed to play. When I get rolling, hopefully this Sunday [against Arizona], it’ll change our offense.”

Smith, who averaged 53.25 catches and 897.75 yards during his four years with Baltimore, has 10 catches for 134 yards and no touchdowns this season. He charges himself with four drops on 19 targets. Officially, STATS gives Smith only two drops, two behind NFL leaders Odell Beckham and Marqise Lee.