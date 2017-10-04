Trent Richardson will play in CFL for first time on Saturday

Getty Images

By Saturday night, we’ll be able to enjoy fresh highlights of running back Trent Richardson missing a wide-open hole and running in to the rear ends of his blockers.

Via Sportsnet.ca, Richardson is expected to make his CFL debut on Saturday, playing for the 7-6 Saskatchewan Roughriders against the Toronto Argonauts. Former NFL linebacker Victor Butler plays for Toronto, and he is one of the few who will rave about Richardson.

“The guy is a great back,” Butler said, via Sportsnet.ca. “When you play against guys like him, the worst thing you can do is one, underestimate him, and two, disrespect him. You’ve got to respect his game, the caliber of player he is.”

Are we talking about the same Trent Richardson who flamed out of the NFL and who hasn’t played since 2014? Apparently, we are. And, apparently, there’s more.

“The guy can fly,” Butler said. “He’s elusive . . . and can catch the ball out of the backfield. When you can put all those things together in one bag: Speed, power, quickness and vision . . . it makes him dangerous.”

Tasked with scheming to stop Richardson, a top-three pick of the Browns in 2012, will be fellow NFL washout Marc Trestman, who is coaching the Argos after a failed detour as coach of the Bears and offensive coordinator of the Ravens.