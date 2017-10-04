Ty Montgomery, several other injured Packers on practice field Wednesday

Getty Images

Packers running back Ty Montgomery said that he his headed into this week as if he’s going to play despite breaking multiple ribs during last Thursday’s victory over the Bears.

The first step to putting that plan into motion came on Wednesday. According to multiple reports from Packers practice, Montgomery was taking part in the team’s first practice of the week. The team’s injury report for the day will provide word of his participation level, but it seems likely that he’ll be limited.

Coach Mike McCarthy said before practice started that wide receiver Davante Adams would be on the field and he’ll certainly be limited because he hasn’t been cleared from the concussion protocol yet. Left tackle David Bakhtiari, right tackle Bryan Bulaga, cornerback Davon House and running back Jamaal Williams were also on the field as the team got plenty of injured players into the mix.

Defensive tackle Mike Daniels was limited to the opening walkthrough, but even that qualifies as a positive development for a team that came out of last week with more injuries than they would like.