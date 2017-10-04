Vance Joseph not concerned with early missed kicks from Brandon McManus

Getty Images

Kicker Brandon McManus hasn’t missed more than five field goal attempts in any of his first three seasons with the Denver Broncos.

That success led to the Broncos giving McManus a three-year extension worth $11.254 million with $6 million in fully guaranteed money right before the start of the regular season. However, McManus has had a shaky start to the season. He’s missed a field goal in three of Denver’s four games so far this season. While none of the misses have come back to bite the Broncos so far, it’s not the ideal start to the year.

Head coach Vance Joseph is still confident in McManus despite the three missed kicks in four games.

“Moving forward, I feel good about B-Mac. He’s a talent. I’m not down on him,” Joseph said,” via Arnie Stapleton of the Associated Press. “Things happen from time to time. I haven’t changed my mind about how I feel about B-Mac. He’s fine.”

McManus missed a 29-yard kick last week against the Oakland Raiders that forced the Broncos to sweat out a result when the field goal would have given Denver a two-score cushion. He’s also missed from 50 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers and from 49 yards against the Dallas Cowboys.

McManus has converted 75 of 92 field goal attempts in his career and has missed just two out of 121 extra point attempts.