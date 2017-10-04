Vikings boast two of top three receivers, so far

Getty Images

The Vikings have plenty of question marks on offense, particularly at the quarterback and running back position. At receiver, they have a couple of exclamation points.

Currently, Stefon Diggs leads the league in receiving, with 391 yards. Adam Thielen sits at No. 3, with 358. (Between them is Steelers receiver Antonio Brown, with 388 yards.)

It’s unclear whether it will last, given uncertainty at quarterback and the absence of Dalvin Cook for the rest of the year. But if the Vikings are going to get to the postseason this year, they’ll need Diggs and Thielen to keep getting it done at a high level for the next 12 games.