Washington’s bye coming at good time

Getty Images

Washington’s bye week is coming at a convenient time, as a number of players are dealing with some injuries that could require some time off.

Via the Washington Post, coach Jay Gruden said that the best-case scenario for cornerback Josh Norman to return from a broken rib would be to play in the Week Six game against the 49ers. But that would be the front end of the two-to-four-week window for Norman’s return, and Gruden said he wouldn’t be rushed back.

The bigger concern may be with left tackle Trent Williams, who aggravated his right kneecap, and was sent for an MRI to determine the extent of the damage. He was examined during the game, but came back to finish Monday’s loss to the Chiefs, despite having to leave the game a second time.

Williams said he was injured during a goal-line play, when someone rolled on the back of his foot, causing his foot and knee to twist awkwardly and “kind of [caused a] chain reaction to the knee.”

Gruden also said that wide receiver Josh Doctson injured his shoulder while hitting the ground after leaping for a potential game-winning touchdown. But the early indication is that he should be able to go once they return from their bye.