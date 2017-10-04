Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Patriots’ defense has allowed an NFL-high 1,296 passing yards.

The Bills’ defense has allowed an NFL-low one passing touchdown.

Dolphins QB Jay Cutler is averaging a career-low 5.8 yards per attempt.

Jets rookie RB Elijah McGuire is averaging 6.8 yards a carry.

The Ravens have just three completions longer than 20 yards this season, worst in the NFL.

Browns QB DeShone Kizer is last in the NFL in ESPN’s QBR.

Bengals LB Carl Lawson leads all rookies with 2.5 sacks.

The Steelers’ defense is allowing an NFL-low 8.4 yards per completion.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson leads the NFL in ESPN’s QBR.

Colts S Malik Hooker has three interceptions, while no other rookie has more than one.

The Jaguars’ defense has allowed an NFL-low 588 passing yards.

The Titans’ defense is allowing an NFL-high 24.8 first downs per game.

The Broncos have the NFL’s only defense that hasn’t allowed a rushing touchdown.

Chiefs K Harrison Butker has put all six of his kickoffs into the end zone.

Chargers rookie RB Austin Ekeler has just one carry, a 35-yard touchdown.

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch is averaging a career-low 3.4 yards a carry.

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence leads the NFL with 7.5 sacks.

Giants P Brad Wing is the only punter in the NFL with more touchbacks than punts inside the 20.

Eagles RB LeGarrette Blount is averaging a career-high 5.9 yards a carry.

Washington RB Chris Thompson is averaging 7.1 yards a carry and 16.8 yards a catch.

Bears RB Tarik Cohen leads all rookies with 24 catches.

Lions CB Jamal Agnew leads the NFL with 149 punt return yards.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has already been sacked 15 times this season, putting him on pace for a career-high 60 sacks.

The Vikings’ defense leads the league in third down percentage.

After throwing 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season, Falcons QB Matt Ryan has thrown five touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey leads all rookies with 206 receiving yards.

The Saints are 17th in touchdowns scored and second in field goal attempts. Last year they were second in touchdowns scored and 12th in field goal attempts.

The Buccaneers’ defense is last in the NFL with only one sack so far this season.

Cardinals QB Carson Palmer has been sacked an NFL-high 17 times.

Rams WR Pharoh Cooper leads the NFL with 300 kickoff return yards.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has been the best rushing quarterback in the NFL this year, according to ESPN’s QBR.

49ers K Robbie Gould has yet to miss a field goal since the Bears cut him in 2016, although he has missed four extra points.