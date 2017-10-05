Alan Branch didn’t make Patriots trip to Tampa

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 5, 2017, 11:36 AM EDT
The Patriots have until around 7 p.m. to announce their inactives, but we know who one of them will be tonight, unless he’s walking.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, defensive tackle Alan Branch did not accompany the team to Tampa thus will not play tonight against the Buccaneers.

Branch wasn’t listed on this week’s injury report, which makes his absence a bit strange. They’re only carrying five defensive linemen on their active roster.

Like most of their other defensive players, he hasn’t performed to previous standards this year, as they’re last in the league on both yards and points allowed.

9 responses to “Alan Branch didn’t make Patriots trip to Tampa

  1. Trade coming….Very similar to previous years leaving guys behind. I wonder what happened for him to fall out of favor?

    Deal him off to an NFC team, please.

  5. Perhaps the Pats are throwing up a smokescreen. Sneak him down on another flight.

    If I was a coach, I would do that just to confuse the media. Imagine if BB did that with Brady. The media would explode, only to look foolish. LOL

  6. Snap counts have been down for him this year because of performance I assume. The Patriots just extended him so I’m sure they’re not happy with the fall off. Staying home is one-step away from out the door, either trade if they can swing one, or outright walking papers if this wake up call doesn’t change things.

  7. tylawspick6 says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:38 am
    Trade coming…
    _________________________________

    Or, more likely, message sending. He has 2 tackles in 4 games and has gone from 42 defensive snaps in game one to just 12 against the Panthers.

  8. “Perhaps the Pats are throwing up a smokescreen. Sneak him down on another flight.”

    Hilarious. Yeah the Pats just bought 2 tricked out 767s so they could fly someone down commercial or on a smaller private plane, right.

    SMH

    Sounds like Branch is done with the Pats unless this is a final warning that he better be working his rear end off next week.

  9. “This team is DONE. No playoffs this year. ”

    Says every Pats hater after every loss in the last 15 years. Have you learned nothing?

