Alan Branch didn’t make Patriots trip to Tampa

The Patriots have until around 7 p.m. to announce their inactives, but we know who one of them will be tonight, unless he’s walking.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, defensive tackle Alan Branch did not accompany the team to Tampa thus will not play tonight against the Buccaneers.

Branch wasn’t listed on this week’s injury report, which makes his absence a bit strange. They’re only carrying five defensive linemen on their active roster.

Like most of their other defensive players, he hasn’t performed to previous standards this year, as they’re last in the league on both yards and points allowed.