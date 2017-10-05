Ben McAdoo downplays Bucs knowing what Giants were running

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham said Wednesday that Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves told him after last Sunday’s game that the defense knew what plays the Giants were going to run during the 25-23 Bucs win.

Predictability was a criticism of the Giants offense last year and Beckham’s comment was seen by some as a sign that the unit remains predictable in 2017. On Thursday, Giants coach and offensive play caller Ben McAdoo took a different view.

“Your interpretation of what Odell said and mine are entirely different,” McAdoo said, via ESPN.com. “Teams do a good job scouting the opponent. That’s a part of gamesmanship. We have things to counteract it, and it paid off for us in the game. Every defensive back thinks they know what you’re running until they don’t. Unfortunately, we didn’t win the game.”

The Giants gained 379 yards in the game and Beckham was able to beat Hargreaves for a season-high 42-yard gain during the game, which would seem to back up McAdoo’s feeling that the Giants’ execution is more important than the opponent’s read on what’s coming their way.

“There is no defense for the perfect throw and the good route,” McAdoo said. “I think if we do what we’re supposed to do from an execution standpoint and the throw is on time and where it’s supposed to be, we should be able to complete the ball. And we are one broken tackle away from taking one to the house, especially when Odell is the receiver.”

Whether it is because their offense is predictable or not, the Giants haven’t taken enough balls to the house this season. They’ll try to change that and get their first win of the season against the Chargers this Sunday.