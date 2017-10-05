Bill Belichick making first visit to Tampa as head coach on Thursday night

Getty Images

Bill Belichick has done a lot of things over 356 games as an NFL head coach, but there are still some new experiences left on the list.

He will have one of them on Thursday night when the Patriots face the Buccaneers in Raymond James Stadium. It will be the first time that Belichick ever serves as head coach in a game played in Tampa.

The Browns did not play there when Belichick was their head coach from 1991-1995 and the lone road game that the Patriots have played against the Bucs since he took over in 2000 came at Wembley Stadium in London in 2009.

As seen in a chart of the location of Belichick’s head coaching wins shared by Dan Hanzus of NFL Media, that’s one of two wins for Belichick in London. He’s also won games in Anaheim (the first iteration of the Los Angeles Rams), Champaign, Illinois (the temporary home of the Bears in 2002) and every other home city in the league over his time as a head coach.

If the Patriots don’t win on Thursday, it will be a while before he gets another chance. Under current scheduling rules, the Pats won’t be scheduled for another game in Tampa until 2025.