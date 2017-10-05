Brandon Weeden: Players know Colin Kaepernick is good enough to play

Getty Images

Plenty of people thought Colin Kaepernick was more qualified to play quarterback for the Titans than Brandon Weeden.

And even Weeden himself thinks Kaepernick ought to be playing somewhere.

“He’s had a heck of a career. He played in a Super Bowl. Obviously, he’s done a lot of really good things,” Weeden said, via Jason Wolf of the Tennesseean. “I think us as players, we all kind of firmly believe that he’s a good enough player to play in this league.

“Me, myself, I feel like I have the ability to play in this league as well. I’ve never really lost that confidence. I don’t point fingers, if things have gone my way, things haven’t gone my way. But I continue to keep doing the same thing every day. I kind of worry about me and kind of go from there.”

The 33-year-old Weeden, who plays like a less mobile version of Matt Cassel, was signed as a short-term backup because of Marcus Mariota‘s hamstring injury. Ostensibly, that was because he knows the offense better.

Amazingly, the Titans signed him despite the fact he once kneeled for the flag. Or got run over by one, or something. The good news is, Weeden was able to learn from that and embrace the flag fully, which has apparently made him employable.