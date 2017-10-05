Brandon Weeden: Players know Colin Kaepernick is good enough to play

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 5, 2017, 7:39 AM EDT
Plenty of people thought Colin Kaepernick was more qualified to play quarterback for the Titans than Brandon Weeden.

And even Weeden himself thinks Kaepernick ought to be playing somewhere.

“He’s had a heck of a career. He played in a Super Bowl. Obviously, he’s done a lot of really good things,” Weeden said, via Jason Wolf of the Tennesseean. “I think us as players, we all kind of firmly believe that he’s a good enough player to play in this league.

“Me, myself, I feel like I have the ability to play in this league as well. I’ve never really lost that confidence. I don’t point fingers, if things have gone my way, things haven’t gone my way. But I continue to keep doing the same thing every day. I kind of worry about me and kind of go from there.”

The 33-year-old Weeden, who plays like a less mobile version of Matt Cassel, was signed as a short-term backup because of Marcus Mariota‘s hamstring injury. Ostensibly, that was because he knows the offense better.

Amazingly, the Titans signed him despite the fact he once kneeled for the flag. Or got run over by one, or something. The good news is, Weeden was able to learn from that and embrace the flag fully, which has apparently made him employable.

4 responses to “Brandon Weeden: Players know Colin Kaepernick is good enough to play

  1. Maybe your brain is just too small to see then whole picture Brandon. Kind of like seeing the entire field, eh?
    Let’s simplify it for you.
    Maybe….it’s just not worth the side show..
    Get it?

  2. There apparently is an outbreak of amnesia going around. Are you all forgetting that this is a man that was benched for Blaine Gabbert….BLAINE friggin GABBERT!!! and that was way before he ever took a knee..C’mon people!

  3. So currently Kaepernick is not even on the team but still someone made their third string QB Weeden speak to why he was selected instead of Kaepernick. But if Kaepernick had gotten that call then it would have been Cassel being asked why he is being put in instead of Kaepernick. But if Kaepernick was being put it then Mariotta would be getting asked to speak to if Kaep should have the starting job over him. And in the midst of all that every football decision the coaching staff made would get scrutinized and questioned as to whether racism had a hand in it. This is why teams do not want to be associated with Kaepernick. Articles like this plus the questions to Weeden don’t please the Titans already and you can bet they dont want it going any further.

