Bucs promote a safety with two others doubtful for Thursday night

The first sign that safeties T.J. Ward and Keith Tandy won’t be in the lineup for the Buccaneers on Thursday night came when the Buccaneers listed both of them as doubtful on Wednesday’s injury report due to hip injuries.

Another sign came Thursday when the team announced that they have promoted safety Isaiah Johnson from the practice squad. They officially announced that defensive end Jacquies Smith has been waived as the corresponding move.

Johnson signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and spent the regular season on the team’s practice squad. He returned to the practice squad after failing to make the team this summer.

If Ward and Tandy don’t play, Johnson will join Chris Conte, Justin Evans and Josh Robinson as options at safety.