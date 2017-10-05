Cam Newton issues apology for “extremely unacceptable” remark

Getty Images

More than 24 hours after Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made a sexist comment to a female reporter, he issued an apology.

Newton posted a video on social media saying he’s upset with himself for telling a female reporter he found it “funny” to hear her ask about football.

“After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women,” Newton said. “And to be honest, that was not my intentions. And if you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you. I’m a man who tries to be a positive role model to my community and tries to use my platform to inspire others. I take ownership to everything that comes with that. And what I did was extremely unacceptable. I’m a father to two beautiful daughters. And at their age, I try to instill in them that they can do and be anything that they want to be. And the fact that during this whole process, I’ve already lost sponsors and countless fans. I realize that the joke is really on me, and I’ve learned a valuable lesson from this. And to the young people who see this, I hope that you learn something from this as well: Don’t be like me. Be better than me. And to the reporters, to the journalists, to the moms — super moms — to the daughters, the sisters, and the women all around the world, I sincerely apologize and hope you can find the kindness in your heart to forgive me. Thank you.”

Newton did not apologize directly to Jourdan Rodrigue, the Charlotte Observer reporter whose question elicited Newton’s sexist response.