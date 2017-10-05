Cam Newton loses Dannon endorsement over sexist comment

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has appeared in commercials for Dannon yogurt. He won’t anymore.

Multiple reports say Dannon has decided no longer to work with Newton after he told a female reporter yesterday that he thinks it’s funny to hear a woman ask about football.

Newton has still not apologized, almost 24 hours after making the sexist comment to Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue.

“We are shocked and disheartened at the behavior and comments of Cam Newton towards Jourdan Rodrigue, which we perceive as sexist and disparaging to all women,” Dannon’s statement said. “It is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to fostering equality and inclusion in every workplace. It’s simply not OK to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him.”

The NFL has also condemned Newton’s remark, but the Panthers have released only a pro forma statement that was disputed by Rodrigue. Newton’s other sponsors, including Under Armour and Gatorade, have been silent.