Chargers cut Younghoe Koo, sign Nick Novak

Younghoe Koo, who missed last-minute field goals for the Chargers in their losses in both Week One and Week Two, has been cut.

The Chargers have signed veteran kicker Nick Novak to take Koo’s place.

The 36-year-old Novak played for the Texans last year and made 35 of 41 field goals and 22 of 25 extra points. He was cut by the Texans at the end of the preseason. Novak has bounced around the league for years, and this will be his third stint for the Chargers.

Koo was born in Seoul, South Korea, and was just the fourth Korean-born player in NFL history.