Damarious Randall apologizes, sort of, for last week’s blowup

Getty Images

Packers cornerback Damarious Randall was sent to the locker room last week against the Bears, after an argument with a coach. He then left the stadium, before coming in the next day to clear the air with coach Mike McCarthy.

Wednesday, the first time he addressed the situation, he sort of apologized, but took a defiant tone with reporters who asked about what is by any measure a curious situation.

“A lot of y’all was explaining, wasn’t you?” Randall said, via Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “It was an internal matter, and everything is handled.”

Oh, well that makes perfect sense.

Asked what he learned from the experience, Randall replied: “Just kind of growing up. Just being a little bit more professional.”

He used the words “internal matter” seven times in a six-minute interview, and when asked about the touchdown he gave up which preceded it, and whether there was a lack of communication somewhere, he turned it back on reporters again.

“I mean, a lot of you all wrote about it like you all know everything,” he said. “I mean, obviously you all must know everything so I should be asking you all what happened.”

Randall was back on the practice field Wednesday, so the team is apparently content with the explanation.

“As far as getting ready for football games, we’re going about it like we always have,” McCarthy said. “Damarious Randall’s situation is, it’s internal, it’s been addressed and we’re moving forward.”

The former first-rounder wasn’t having a particularly poor game before the touchdown, and the Packers clearly need him on the field. He was replaced by former undrafted free agent Josh Hawkins to finish the Bears game.