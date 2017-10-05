Doug Martin gives Bucs’ lead in his return

Getty Images

Doug Martin looks fresh.

The Bucs running back returned from his suspension and is off to a strong start against the Patriots.

Martin has seven carries for 55 yards and a touchdown, with most of it coming on the Bucs’ 11-play, 68-yard drive in the second quarter. He gave Tampa Bay a 7-3 lead with 8:26 left until halftime.

Officials originally gave Martin an 11-yard touchdown run, but replay overturned it as his knee touched down at the 1. No matter, he leaped over the top on the next play.

Martin said earlier this week he didn’t know how many snaps or carries he would get.