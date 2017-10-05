Dowell Loggains: Mitchell Trubisky is not a “magic wand,” but he’s ready to start

Getty Images

Mitchell Trubisky says he’s ready. The Bears think he’s ready, too, or they wouldn’t have benched Mike Glennon.

In fact, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said Thursday that Trubisky is “as close to ready as any rookie I’ve ever been around.”

At the same time, the Bears know it isn’t going to be all first downs, touchdowns and victories.

“Mitch Trubisky is a very good, young player, but he is not a magic wand,” Loggains said, via quotes tweeted by the team. “We need to play better around him. . . . To get good quarterback play, the other 10 guys on the field need to do their jobs.”

Trubisky makes his first start Monday against the Vikings after Glennon went 1-3 with four touchdowns and five interceptions. Trubisky completed 67.9 percent of his throws in the preseason, with had three touchdown passes and no interceptions.

“It’s bittersweet in some ways, because I feel for Mike Glennon and not being able to help him more and let him have more success, because he’s a pro,” Loggains said. “He did everything the right way. The way he’s taken this is incredible, and it speaks so much to his character, the way he’s helped Mitch.

“Obviously, I’m a huge Mitch Trubisky fan. I believe in him. I think he’s going to be a special player. I just want to do my part in the whole thing and help him and get the other guys to play well around him, because I do think he’s very capable of playing at a high level.”