Fletcher Cox remains sidelined for the Eagles

The Eagles played without defensive tackle Fletcher Cox in last Sunday’s victory over the Chargers and it looks like there’s a good chance that they are going to be playing without him again this week.

Cox was not on the field for the Eagles during the portion of Thursday’s practice that was open to the media as he continues to deal with a calf injury. Cox initially got hurt in the team’s Week Three victory over the Giants and has yet to return to the practice field.

The Eagles got Timmy Jernigan back on the field after he missed Wednesday’s session with a heel injury. Beau Allen started next to Jernigan against the Chargers.

Running back Wendell Smallwood also sat out Thursday’s practice for the Eagles. He’s dealing with a knee injury.