Former NFL wideout Jabar Gaffney arrested for domestic battery

Former NFL wide receiver Jabar Gaffney was arrested last week on charges of domestic battery.

According to Joe Daraskevich of the Florida Times-Union, Gaffney was arrested at his home after police responded to a call from his girlfriend.

According to the arrest report, the woman had a red mark on her face that she said came from being hit during an argument. She said they had been in a relationship for a year, and that she lived there. She said Gaffney left the home after the argument, returned to find her calling the police and left again.

Gaffney was arrested in April 2016 and January 2016 on drug charges, and has several on his record. He was last in the league in November 2012, when the Dolphins cut him after he was suspended for failing to report a previous arrest.

Gaffney spent 11 years in the league, including stints with the Texans, Broncos, Patriots and Washington.