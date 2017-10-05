Hue Jackson: I believe in Isaiah Crowell

Getty Images

After the second game of the season, Browns running back Isaiah Crowell said that he wanted to be running the ball more after carrying the ball 27 times in two weeks.

Things have gone the other way, however. Crowell carried the ball 12 times in Week Three and then got the ball seven times in last Sunday’s 31-7 loss to the Bengals. On Wednesday, coach Hue Jackson said that Crowell’s workload was not a reflection of any loss of faith in his ability.

“Anything that’s going on with Isaiah, I take responsibility for,” Jackson said, via Cleveland.com. “Until we get this guy in a rhythm of running, it’s unfair for anybody to question what he’s doing. We have not been in a situation where we can hand this guy the ball the way I think you have to hand a back the ball. All of those questions can be directed at me. Until we’re able to do that can I tell you exactly what it is. I believe in Isaiah Crowell. No question. I have to get this guy the ball handed to him.”

Crowell got the ball six times in the first two quarters last Sunday, but sticking with the run became more difficult from that point. The Browns fell behind 14-0 with 2:33 to play in the half and the Bengals added another touchdown just before halftime, which is a familiar script for the Browns this season.

Crowell can help change that by finding more success on the ground right off the bat, but a heavy workload likely remains out of reach until that or something else changes about where the Browns sit on the scoreboard.