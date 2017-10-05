Isaiah Crowell stormed out of locker room because he’s a “sore loser”

Getty Images

Isaiah Crowell stromed out of the locker room after playing 22 snaps and getting seven carries and one catch in the Browns’ loss to the Bengals.

“I didn’t even take a shower,” Crowell said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I don’t like losing. I’ve always been a sore loser.”

Crowell agreed he didn’t need a shower, because “I didn’t play that much.” But Crowell made it clear, his anger came in losing.

“We lost, and I didn’t really get a chance to contribute at all, so that’s what I was really mad about,” Crowell said. “I feel like I can contribute to the game to help my team win, so that’s what I was upset about.”

Browns coach Hue Jackson gave Crowell a vote of confidence, saying, “I believe in Isaiah Crowell,” and blamed himself for not getting Crowell the ball more.

“I appreciate coach saying that,” Crowell said. “Some people will just let you go up under the bus and act like it’s your fault and stuff like that, but I appreciate him saying that. It helps me because I know he still believes in me and it’s just not working out.”