Jason Pierre-Paul remains out of Giants practice

The Giants practiced without defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul on Wednesday and he wasn’t back on the field for the portion of Thursday’s practice that was open to the media.

According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Pierre-Paul remained off the field as the team continued preparing for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. Pierre-Paul is dealing with shoulder and knee injuries.

Pierre-Paul’s injury comes at a particularly bad time for the Giants. Not only are they 0-4 and in need of a win, but they also have defensive end Olivier Vernon dealing with an ankle injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers. Vernon didn’t practice Wednesday and reports on Thursday had him working on the side while the rest of the team went through drills.

Romeo Okwara, Avery Moss, Kerry Wynn and Cap Capi round out the group of defensive ends for the Giants and they may be in line for a lot of playing time if things don’t start looking up for the two starters.