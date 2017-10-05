Jason Pierre-Paul says “no question” he’s playing Sunday

Getty Images

Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul missed practice a second consecutive day, but he expects to play Sunday.

“A guy needs a break when a guy needs a break. It’s just a simple break,” Pierre-Paul said, via James Kratch of NJ Advance Media. “Of course I’m playing Sunday. There’s no question.”

Pierre-Paul said he sprained his shoulder against the Buccaneers, and the Giants also list him with a knee injury.

He plans to participate in the walk-through Saturday and does not expect to need any protection for his shoulder.

“It’s not a secret,” Pierre-Paul said. “Everyone that knows me knows I’m going to play.”

The Giants did get cornerback Janoris Jenkins back on the field after he missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury. He was a full participant Thursday.