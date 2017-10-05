Jets waive Neal Sterling

Getty Images

The Jets waived tight end Neal Sterling, the team announced Thursday. They could use the roster spot to activate wide receiver Jalin Marshall after his four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing drug policy.

It also is a sign that rookie tight end Jordan Leggett, who missed the first four games with a knee injury, could return this week.

The Jaguars made Sterling a seventh-round pick in 2015. Jacksonville waived him at the start of his rookie season but he signed to the team’s practice squad and ended up earning a promotion and playing in nine games.

He signed with the Jets after the Jaguars waived him before the start of the season.

Sterling, 25, has one catch for 8 yards in three games this season and 13 receptions for 118 yards in his career.