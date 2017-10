Getty Images

The Bucs entered Thursday’s game with a banged up defense. Their inactives included safety T.J. Ward (hip), safety Keith Tandy (hip), linebacker Kwon Alexander and linebacker Lavonte David (ankle).

Tampa Bay lost two more in the first half.

Cornerback Josh Robinson, the team’s special teams captain, left with a concussion. He will not return.

Defensive lineman Ryan Russell departed with a shoulder injury. His return is questionable.