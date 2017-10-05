Jourdan Rodrigue apologizes for offensive tweets

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton still hasn’t apologized to the reporter he addressed with a sexist comment on Wednesday, but now the reporter has apologized.

Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue posted an apology on Twitter after three tweets she posted years ago were discovered by Black Sports Online.

In two of the tweets, Rodrigue referenced laughing at racist jokes. In the third she uses the word “nigga.”

“I apologize for the offensive tweets from my Twitter account from 4/5 years ago,” Rodrigue said today. “There is no excuse for these tweets and the sentiment behind them. I am deeply sorry and apologize.”

Rodrigue asked Newton a football question during his media appearance yesterday, and Newton smirked and said he found it “funny” to be asked a football question by a female.