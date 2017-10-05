Las Vegas native DeMarco Murray saddened by mass shooting

Getty Images

The Las Vegas shootings hit home for Titans running back DeMarco Murray. Murray was born in Las Vegas, graduating from Bishop Gorman High School.

“I definitely consider that my home,” Murray said via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “People go there to relax and enjoy themselves and spend quality time with their family, and sightsee. It is a wonderful city. So it definitely touched home.

“I am fortunate enough that no one in my family or friends close to me were injured or a part of it. I am fortunate from that aspect. But it is definitely an unfortunate situation.”

Murray, who returns to Las Vegas on occasion, offered thoughts and prayers to the families of the 58 people who were killed and the hundreds who were injured.

“People go there, and travel there all the time just to get away from whatever they are going through in life, and just to enjoy themselves,” Murray said. “The Strip is an unbelievable place, and it’s such an unfortunate situation by a selfish character that doesn’t deserve credit for anything, or to [have people] mention his name.”