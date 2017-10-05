Marcus Mariota does “a little more” at Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday as he continues to deal with the hamstring injury that forced him out of last Sunday’s loss to the Texans and he was back on the field Thursday.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, that Mariota did “a little more” than he did on Wednesday, but it remains unclear if Mariota is going to be able to start against the Dolphins this weekend.

As one would likely guess with a hamstring injury, the big issue is Mariota’s mobility. The fact that he’s been able to practice both days would seem to be a good sign on that front, but there’s no reason for the Titans to make a decision now when they have signed Brandon Weeden to serve as a backup in the event Matt Cassel gets the call on Sunday.

Friday will bring an injury designation for Mariota and it seems likely that questionable will be the tag.