Micah Hyde: Bills are embracing the underdog role

Getty Images

The Bills are a surprising 3-1 this season, but they’re an even more surprising 4-0 against the spread. People keep picking against them, and they keep exceeding expectations.

Bills safety Micah Hyde said on PFT Live that the Bills, who have beaten the favored Broncos and favored Falcons the last two weeks, are enjoying everyone picking against them.

“We like going places being the underdog, having that underdog role. We know what we have to do week in and week out to get wins and stay focused,” Hyde said. “We’re going to be counted out plenty more times this year and that’s not going to change our mindset of what we’ve got to do going into the game.”

Hyde, who is the NFL’s co-leader in interceptions with three this season, said he thinks people are going to keep picking against the Bills all year. He may be right: The 3-1 Bills are underdogs again on Sunday against the 1-3 Bengals.