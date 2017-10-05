NFL says fans who make racist comments will be banned

Getty Images

Washington receiver Terrelle Pryor said he repeatedly heard the N-word from a fan during Monday’s game against the Chiefs, and now the NFL says it is investigating.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said the league is examining the matter and that fans could be banned from stadiums for using racial slurs.

“We are looking into all aspects of it and we will report back when we have concluded that review,” Lockhart said.

Lockhart said the league has a zero-tolerance policy for racist language from fans, directed at players, other fans, or anyone else.

“We have no tolerance for racial comments directed to anyone,” Lockhart said. “Those fans are not welcome to come back this week, next week, or any time.”

It is unclear whether the NFL will be able to identify any fan or fans who made such comments, but it is clear that if the league can identify them, they will not attend NFL games any longer.