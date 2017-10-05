Nick Folk misses third field goal of the night

Getty Images

Nick Folk kept his job after making a game-winning, 34-yard field goal as time expired Sunday. He likely loses his job after three missed field goals Thursday.

Folk made 27 of 31 attempts last year with the Jets. He’s missed five field goals and an extra point in the past four days for the Bucs.

His 56-yard miss on the final play of the first half was excusable. But he was wide left on attempts of 49 and 31 yards in the fourth quarter.

The 31-yarder would have pulled the Bucs to within 16-10 with 5:36 remaining.

Folk beat out Roberto Aguayo, who missed two extra points and went 22-of-31 on his field-goal attempts last season as a rookie.