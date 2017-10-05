Nick Mangold: Foot hasn’t allowed me to play, “maybe we’ll see down the line”

Posted by Josh Alper on October 5, 2017, 8:29 AM EDT
The Jets released center Nick Mangold in February in one of the first moves of an offseason devoted to parting ways with veteran players.

Some of those players have found new homes with other teams, but Mangold has not landed a new job and he gave some insight into what’s kept him from continuing his playing career during an appearance on SNY’s The Jet Stream Podcast with Willie Colon and Jonas Schwartz. Mangold ended last season on injured reserve and said that he’s still trying to get his foot in a condition that allows him to play.

“I couldn’t get my foot to feel right and I wasn’t about to go out there and steal checks or anything,” Mangold said. “I think it’s been a process trying to get my foot in the best position to get me back going and if that happens maybe we’ll see down the line what happens.”

Mangold called himself “very fortunate” to spend 11 years in the NFL and sounded like he’s content with moving on to the next phase of his life if his foot doesn’t allow him to make a real run at playing again, an outcome that seems more likely the longer he’s out of action.

7 responses to “Nick Mangold: Foot hasn’t allowed me to play, “maybe we’ll see down the line”

  1. Not a Jets fan but the NFL needs more Mangolds. Tough as nails.. hope he can continue a stellar career.

  2. At 33, in theory he might have another year or 2 in him – I think the oldest active O-linemen in the league are Whitworth (Rams, 35) and Peters (Philly, 34), but both are tackles not centers. Of course, the famous Mike Webster (1974-1990, mostly Pit then KC) played center and guard to the ripe old age of 38, but then died aged 50 and had a CTE “equivalent to 25,000 automobile accidents”, so maybe, Nick, you know, it’s time to walk away while you can still walk on that foot…

  3. “WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA I make millions of dollars and can’t make it work because I have ouchy foot.” Meanwhile in real America by REAL MEN …. “My foot hurts but I have to work tomorrow.”

  4. Nick has shown up to work consistently and delivered over his long NFL career. I’d love to see those real men in real America thrown onto the field to start at center.

    God, I’d love to see you go up to Nick Mangold, look him in the eye, and tell him he’s not a real man.

  7. “Meanwhile in real America by REAL MEN …. “My foot hurts but I have to work tomorrow.”

    Kind of hard in “real America” to do a job that requires you to move constantly on your feet, if one of them is hurt. He isn’t sitting behind a desk. He is playing in the trenches of a violent sport, where by the way, feet get stepped on, rolled over, used for leverage (with a tremendous amount of weight and pressure) to stop an opponent from disrupting a play and are outside in the cold and sometimes wet conditions. Not a place most want or have their feet on a consistent basis. That being said with his age and the aforementioned conditions he has to play in, maybe it is time to hang’em up.

