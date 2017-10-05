Nick Mangold: Foot hasn’t allowed me to play, “maybe we’ll see down the line”

Getty Images

The Jets released center Nick Mangold in February in one of the first moves of an offseason devoted to parting ways with veteran players.

Some of those players have found new homes with other teams, but Mangold has not landed a new job and he gave some insight into what’s kept him from continuing his playing career during an appearance on SNY’s The Jet Stream Podcast with Willie Colon and Jonas Schwartz. Mangold ended last season on injured reserve and said that he’s still trying to get his foot in a condition that allows him to play.

“I couldn’t get my foot to feel right and I wasn’t about to go out there and steal checks or anything,” Mangold said. “I think it’s been a process trying to get my foot in the best position to get me back going and if that happens maybe we’ll see down the line what happens.”

Mangold called himself “very fortunate” to spend 11 years in the NFL and sounded like he’s content with moving on to the next phase of his life if his foot doesn’t allow him to make a real run at playing again, an outcome that seems more likely the longer he’s out of action.