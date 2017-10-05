No apology from Cam Newton, yet

Posted by Mike Florio on October 5, 2017, 10:08 AM EDT
It’s been nearly a full day since Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made a blatantly sexist remark during a press conference, saying that it’s “funny” to hear a female reporter ask about pass routes.  Newton still hasn’t apologized. But does it really change anything if he does?

He said what he said. It wasn’t a mistake or a gaffe or a faux pas. It was a window into the true feelings of 28-year-old adult who has been interacting with male and female reporters for years. He said it, and he meant it. The only real regret would be that he provided everyone with a glimpse into his true character.

That’s why an apology at this point would be pointless. Whether it comes via a written statement, a tearful reading of a written statement, or an Instagram post with those indecipherable letters he loves to use, no one will believe that it’s the real thing because the real thing came on Wednesday, and there’s no way his real feelings can change in only one day.

If he were a rookie, it would be tempting to believe that an H.R. seminar or something like that could change his thinking. As he closes in on his 30th birthday, Newton pretty much is who he is, and he thinks what he thinks. While that could change over time, it’s not changing any time soon.

So maybe it’s better to say nothing, since no one will believe anything he says.

That said, he can’t duck it. After Sunday’s game in Detroit, reporters will be ready to ask him all about it, hopefully starting with questions derived from Joe Pesci’s “funny how?” monologue from Goodfellas. For that reason, the best move might be to have another press conference today, during which he answers any and all questions about the comment, takes his lumps publicly, and then tries to move on.

That likely won’t happen, though, because there’s no reason to think he won’t make it worse. Indeed, at a time when criticism for inappropriate remarks routinely is met with an accusation that it’s another case of “political correctness run amok,” there’s a chance that Newton would double down, deliberately or not.

So maybe his best plan is to say nothing. That definitely would have been his best plan on Wednesday. Because in the ongoing effort by NFL players to secure true racial equality, the key word is equality — and true equality has no subcategories.

70 responses to "No apology from Cam Newton, yet

  2. the apology is coming. Cam will be publicly shamed until it happens. So it won’t be a sincere apology. it will just happen to quit the echo chamber.

    BTW i think his comment was offense to the reporter that asked it. I don’t agree with it. I just don’t think it’s a crime to be a rude, offensive person ….. hell Cam may even become President of the US some day.

  4. We are being way to sensitive with this issue. He said it. Big deal. The NFL and football in general is a male dominated entity. I think its impressive when a woman shows her knowledge of football, because it is not something I’m used to. In Cam’s case, he’s been exposed to it, so it shouldn’t be a surprise to him, but I can certainly see where he’s coming from. I don’t think an apology is necessary. Let’s everybody back off and relax with the PC status quo. Chill out.

  7. Nor Should there be… Lighten up, it struck him as funny. So what. This is America isn’t it?

    You have to imagine that for a woman in a role that has been traditionally a mans’ that she must have encountered plenty of idiots before.

    I think he probably would have apologized if he realized he offended her, but by the time the press is done blowing everything out of proportion, per usual, it becomes much harder and much more of a statement.

  10. In all fairness Cam didn’t seem to act with malice. Unlike most sports, females have not made big strides in football yet, so he probably found amusing that a female reporter had a deep knowledge about football, which is more that you can say about people in NFL Network and ESPN (combined). Afterwards Cam answered the question. No need to blow things out of proportion. Is not like he told the reporter to go back to kitchen or something like that.

  11. He wont until he is made to or it would have happened already! So get ready for the agent and team induced apology!

  12. Sometimes people say stupid things and sometimes people are plain stupid.

    Did you know that we don’t have to crucify every stupid thing said or every stupid person that exists?

    We’d all end up crucified because we’ve all said stupid things and there will always be someone else out there who thinks you and I are idiots.

  13. Cam – “Sorry I laughed at you for being a girl.”
    Teacher – “Like you mean it Cameron.”

  16. I wouldn’t apologize, for what?! When anyone is sitting around and talking about a game and a female speaks up everyone says, “Oh Snap…she got game!” and we move on.

  17. ‘Because in the ongoing effort by NFL players to secure true racial equality, the key word is equality — and true equality has no subcategories.’
    _________________________________________________________

    “Racial equality is one thing. Gender equality? That’s just crazy talk.”

    Sincerely,
    Roddy White & Cam Newton

  19. The media can sure dish out controversy but they can’t take it themselves.

    Right, wrong or indifferent, it’s my observation.

  20. For all the people saying “she needs to grow thicker skin” and “she needs to toughen up,” she is not whining about it. It happened during a televised press conference and it is people who were viewing the press conference that are blowing this up. All she said was “approached him afterward and he did not apologize. I am continuing with my day.” That was an appropriate thing to say as many people would wonder if his comments were merely a slip of the tongue and if he apologize right after. His lack of apology means that he does not believe women should be sports reporters.

    Apart from the fact that she is a woman and he is a man, whatever happened to people just being kind to others and showing mutual respect? What he said, apart from being sexist, was just a rude thing to say to someone.

  21. This assumes that “true equality” was what motivated the protests. Last I checked it was because Trump needed to apologize or something.

    Cam should just start dabbing during the pressers.

  22. I get what he was trying to say, but this world is so quick to be “offended” these days that it’s ridiculous. I think he was saying it was odd to him hearing a woman talk about route running that is all. He wasn’t trying to say women shouldn’t be talking about that or that they are too stupid to know what they are talking about when it comes to that. I am a woman and I love football and can talk about it with the boys all day long. When I get going I get that “surprised” look all the time. Do I get offended? No, I don’t. I expect it 99% of the time. It’s called life.

  23. No apologizes from Jourdan tweeting the N bomb or tweeting about her dad’s racist jokes being hilarious and it’s been 4 years. Cam and Jourdan should apologize together for being inconsiderate fools.

  24. I get what he was trying to say, but this world is so quick to be “offended” these days that it’s ridiculous. I think he was saying it was odd to him hearing a woman talk about route running that is all. He wasn’t trying to say women shouldn’t be talking about that or that they are too stupid to know what they are talking about when it comes to that. I am a woman and I love football and can talk about it with the boys all day long. When I get going I get that “surprised” look all the time. Do I get offended? No, I don’t. I expect it 99% of the time. It’s called life.

  25. mb2020 says:

    October 5, 2017 at 10:25 am

    I wouldn’t apologize, for what?! When anyone is sitting around and talking about a game and a female speaks up everyone says, “Oh Snap…she got game!” and we move on.
    ________________

    She is professional sports reporter…. not some random girl sitting around at a bar.

  26. Not sure I would have said ‘funny’; but it is odd, unusual, different – so what? Get over it and lets stop analyzing absolutely every word people speak or we will all stop talking . . .

  28. We get outraged over everything anymore. If my wife started talking routes I’d think it sounded funny, or strange mught be a better word. Perhaps a female reporter never asked that detailed a question before and it did actually sound funny to him. If i was a public figure, id just stop talking to the press period, if they cant find a reason to be outraged, or offended its not a story.everythi gs about how they feel, your a reporter, friggin report.

  29. They’re going to bring back the “Days since NFL player arrested” counter and replace it with “Days without a Cam Newton apology”

  31. Women have no place in the locker rooms of male sports, in my opinion. Nor should males be in female locker rooms. There can’t be a double standard. Honestly, I think no one should be in the locker room. Talk to players as they come off the field or after the locker room

  33. Hey Cam. I’m a white guy. I’m for equal rights. I support women. But you have my support on this 100%. You don’t owe anything to anybody. What you said was completely innocent. There are much more powerful voices in America these days that say much worse things about women than you. They’re not apologizing. You just happen to be the wrong color. Don’t back down. Stand your ground!

  44. He should have asked her which particular route concepts are you speaking to. Put the ball back into her court. I don’t think she (or any male reporter for that matter.) could have answered that follow up question.

    Can anyone outside the NFL actually answer the question she asked? I’m all ears (well eyes for this format) 100% serious. isn’t it disrespectful for someone to ask a question they themselves don’t understand? Male or female alike.

  47. Excellent job by Cam of avoiding a question for which he had absolutely no answer… because he doesn’t understand routes himself, or he might occasionally hit a secondary receiver. Dude has a future in politics, if you don’t know the answer, denigrate the person asking the question. Could be President one day!

  49. She’s probably just as amused by the sight of a grown man dressing like Mr. Bojangles after every game.

  50. People are so fake today. Of course it is funny to hear a woman talk about routes. No woman has ran a route. I appreciate Cam for being honest and keeping it real. Men play and coach football. Coaching is the passing of wisdom which is typically based on experience. If women played real football men would be criticized for hitting them. Good job CAM. Keep being honest and keeping it real while the majority of America tries to fit in and be fake.

  51. FWIW, it WASN’T in the locker room, it was a press conference, y’all talking about women in the locker room are discussing an entirely different subject.

  52. tjapplegate says:
    October 5, 2017 at 10:32 am
    Not sure I would have said ‘funny’; but it is odd, unusual, different – so what? Get over it and lets stop analyzing absolutely every word people speak or we will all stop talking . . .
    ——————————————————————————–
    So true.

  53. I honestly do not see the big issue. People want to break down Cam’s usage of the term “female” into something derogatory when in fact it is a cultural word used to describe women. I honestly do not know if the media is upset Cam used the word “female” or him highlighting the fact that this female, lady, woman is speaking to him about route running. What is the crime here or are we just trying to create an issue where there is none. If I am Cam I do not apologize because he did not mean it in a mean spirited way.

  55. the “not a big deal” crowd are exactly why he and many others think it’s ok to make sexist comments, and this is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the sexism that professional women face in every industry. the comment itself was obviously not the worst thing ever said by an athlete – what it represents is very much a big deal.

  57. Did Cam ever apologize for not falling on that fumble in the Super Bowl? What makes anyone think he’ll apologize for this? Cam Newton made a business decision then and he’ll make a business decision now – another similar presser like after the SB.

  58. He told her he regrets not saying “reporter” instead of “female”…I guess he felt that would get him off the sexist hook.

    The Panthers’ PR department tried to spin that in a way that would let idiots infer that he apologized.

    My guess is he’s keeping quiet to see how many people fell for it.

  60. As a female, I am far more offended that the NFL jumped on this within 24 hours, like a duck on a junebug, instead of taking a stance on the players’ kneeling during our anthem!!!! They do NOT have their priorities straight!! Rather, let’s offend millions of male & female Americans. When I am talking football with the male gender, I usually get the same response, but Cam is a public figure and that was inappropriate being such.

  62. Cam would probably laugh at me too if I asked him about running routes, given the fact that I haven’t ran any in 20 years.

    Get over it and move on.

  63. Imagine if Drew Brees or Tom Brady had mocked a minority reporter, questioning their intelligence about sports, on camera. I wonder what would happen to them?

  64. Watch the video. He clearly wasn’t trying to put her down. In fact it was the opposite… like, “Wow, I’m not used to talking to women who are this smart about football.” Yes, the wording of “it’s funny” wasn’t the best, but I don’t think we need daily “HE HASN’T APOLOGIZED YET” updates.

  65. The longer he waits, the more forced and contrived it will sound. Either way, it’s going to happen, so he might as well suck it up and get it out of the way now before his endorsement deals start disappearing.

  66. I watched a standup comedy show by Trevor Noah(The new host of the Daily Show). In his standup show, he makes fun of the United States and how we over analyze things when it comes to sport but when it comes to financial news we barely have the same detailed analysis. The same thing can be said here.

    What Cam said was stupid because after all, he has been interviewed by female reporters in the past but that doesn’t mean we need to over-analyze what he said. Believe it or not, we HUMANS occasional say idiotic things, this idea that we need someone to apologize for us to move forward is in itself idiotic. Cam said what he said, and almost everyone knows he was wrong, there is no need to have anyone who has ever touched a football to have to analyze what Cam said.

  67. The big deal is the way Newton treated the reporter is something I would have expected an pro athlete to say 20 years ago, not today, Like I said previously, most PC today is ridiculous but in this case, Newton is way out of bounds,

  68. People can see things however they want to see them. The media can slant things however they want to slant them, even to the point of making a “story” where there isn’t one. Sometimes “funny” means unusual or non-traditional. When I viewed the tape that’s how I saw his remarks, more of a compliment to the reporter for doing her homework on the more technical aspects of the game. But then I’m not trying to stir up controversy so that I have something to write about and get “hits” to my articles.

