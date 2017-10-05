Odell Beckham: Bucs’ Vernon Hargreaves told me they knew what we were doing

AP

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said this week that the Buccaneers may have seen the Giants’ plays coming during Sunday’s game in Tampa.

Beckham said Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves told him after the Bucs beat the Giants that the Bucs thought the Giants’ offense was predictable.

“I was talking to Hargreaves after the game and he was like, ‘You know, we know a lot of what you’re doing,'” Beckham said.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo faced criticism last year that his offense was too predictable as well. But Beckham said he believes the Giants just need to execute better. Whatever the issue is, the 0-4 Giants need to get it fixed in a hurry.