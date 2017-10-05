Patriots lead 3-0 but Tom Brady getting hit

AP

The Patriots scored a field goal on a 13-play, 89-yard drive. Stephen Gostkowski‘s 27-yard field goal were the only points scored by either team in the first quarter.

Tom Brady took a sack and two other hits in the first quarter. The Bucs had only one sack in their first three games.

Brady completed 8 of 12 passes for 69 yards and an interception. Rookie safety Justin Evans picked off Brady on the Patriots’ first drive.

The Bucs, though, got nothing going offensively in the first quarter. They ran 11 plays with two first downs and 29 yards.

Jameis Winston went only 2-for-7 for 20 yards.

Running back Doug Martin returned from his suspension and ran two times for 7 yards in the first quarter.