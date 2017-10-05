Rams employee Christiana Duarte among victims of Las Vegas massacre

courtesy of Los Angeles Rams

The tragedy of Sunday night’s deadly shootings in Las Vegas have struck communities and families across the United States.

The NFL community also saw one of its own fall victim to the attacks.

Christiana Duarte – a training camp assistant and game day operations employee of the Los Angeles Rams – was one of the 59 people murdered in the attacks outside of the Mandalay Bay at a country music festival. Duarte also worked for the Los Angeles Kings as well as a fan services associate and previously worked for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Rams linked to a GoFundMe account set up to support Duarte’s family in the aftermath of her passing. The 22-year old was a recent graduate of the University of Arizona.

While condolences and thoughts will never be enough, we send our best wishes to Christiana’s family.