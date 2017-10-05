Report: Bengals work out quarterbacks

Getty Images

The Bengals worked out quarterbacks Matt Barkley, Matt McGloin and T.J. Yates on Thursday, according to Field Yates of ESPN. All three worked out for the Titans earlier this week before Tennessee signed Brandon Weeden.

Cincinnati has only Andy Dalton and A.J. McCarron on the roster, and McCarron has an Achilles’ injury.

Barkley, a fourth-round of the Eagles in 2013, has a 1-5 record as a starter with eight touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

McGloin, who signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2013, has a 1-6 record as a starter with 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Yates, a fifth-round pick of the Texans in 2011, has a 4-3 record as a starter with six touchdowns and eight interceptions.