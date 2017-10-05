Report: Cam Newton victim of stalking incident

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was listed as a victim of a stalking incident, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report, via the Charlotte Observer.

The report says someone went to Bank of America Stadium during the Panthers’ practice Wednesday morning and asked to speak to Newton.

The person previously visited the stadium asking for Newton. The suspect, who was not identified, was asked not to return or attempt to contact Newton.

On Thursday, Panthers coach Ron Rivera confirmed the incident but did not provide further details.