Report: Rob Gronkowski not expected to play

Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is not expected to play tonight, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Patriots added Gronkowski to the injury report Wednesday and listed him as questionable with a thigh injury. Gronkowski has a thigh contusion, per Schefter.

Gronkowski’s absence will increase the playing time for Dwayne Allen and Jacob Hollister, who have only two catches between them this season.

Gronkowski played all 70 of New England’s offensive snaps in Week 4, catching four passes for 80 yards against the Panthers.