Ron Rivera: Cam Newton made a mistake

Posted by Josh Alper on October 5, 2017, 3:13 PM EDT
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton‘s comment that it was “funny” to hear a football question from a female reporter on Wednesday has generated a lot of response over the last 24 hours, so it was no surprise that it was front and center at coach Ron Rivera’s press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Rivera addressed Newton’s comment at the start of the press conference.

“Cam made a mistake. I understand he had a conversation where he pretty much said he shouldn’t have said what he said. As far as I’m concerned, what I’d like to do is talk about getting ready for the Detroit Lions.”

Jourdan Rodrigue, the Charlotte Observer reporter whose question elicited the response from Newton, said that Newton did not apologize during a later conversation. The team released a statement saying that Newton “expressed regret” for his comment. Newton has not made any public statements since Wednesday’s press conference.

The majority of the press conference did focus on football matters, although there was a late question about whether Rivera had spoken to Newton directly about the issue. Rivera, who said he had spoken to the team about focusing on football, said that he’d made the only comment on the issues that he cared to make.

30 responses to “Ron Rivera: Cam Newton made a mistake

  7. The only “mistake” he made was showing his true character. Words that he “didn’t mean” didn’t accidentally fall out of his mouth. They were words he felt and meant.

  8. If he does say anything, it will only be because he regrets the reaction to what he said, not any regret for what he said. He had a chance to clear things up with a later conversation with the reporter and we are told he was worse. We do not know exactly what was said in that conversation, but many of us have no reason to doubt the reporter.

  9. So if I walk into Victoria’s Secret and begin to comment on the design and fit of their bras and the manager of the store smirks and says its funny to hear a man talk about bras…Would it be front page news?

  10. “I regret saying that” (and getting caught on-camera acting like my typical impersonation of a 5-year old and as we all know 5-year olds never apologize…..to a GIRL!). Well, Camster, you just cost yourself a few million in endorsements, but plenty to spare where that came from, right? I’ve lived in Carolina for over 25 years, and this self-centered “dude” is the reason I have trouble rooting for the Panthers. Thomas Davis, please loan this guy some class.

  11. Cam could have easily defused this. Instead he’s letting it snowball in the world of social media and internet driven outrage.

    All he had to do was issue a nice, quick apology and move on with his life. We certainly all make mistakes and say stupid things in our lives. We are all typically forgiven for anything that’s not outrageous when we say sorry, my bad, I won’t do it again.

  12. Luvvvin’ the boycott. All the scandals that made football difficult to watch are now enjoyable as the boycott continues to grow. we need someone to sign Kaeperenick to speed up the process.

  13. Rivera is right. Watching the video, it’s clear Cam had no bad intent. But he should apologize, because the comment does indicate a bias. The same is true for Rodrigue, IMO.

    We need to have a better, less-punitive conversation about why so many Americans have such a profound lack of respect for other people based on superflous characteristcs such as race and sex. And why, at this time in American history, there is a critical need for more respect all around.

    I hold no sexist views whatsoever, but as an older dude, I admit that I occasionally find it odd and mildly amusing when I hear a women talking about the details of football. You never used to see that sort of thing, no doubt because of strongly-ingrained sexism in sports and sports media. But no one wants to be on the receiving end of what is an obviously belittling response. Act like a professional, and we can keep moving society forward together.

  16. Ron Rivera: Cam Newton made a mistake

    Are you talking about his remarks or the fact that he didn’t jump on the fumble?

  17. Scroll down a bit on the front page and you’ll see that the insulted reporter published some racist tweets a couple of years ago. I wonder if Cam knew about that?

  18. not a Cam Newton fan but what did he say that he has to apologize for???
    everything said today is offensive to someone??? its hard to believe how everyone is so thin skinned. there is predjudice against everyone and everything in some form. so people need to lighten up and move on.

  19. “Hi Cam, Kevin Plank from Under Armour” “Sorry pal, but we’re gonna have to let you go!”

  20. Why are reporters even asking the coach about what Newton said? Belichick is the only coach who can control what his players say at press conferences.

  26. Newton is not some kid fresh out of school. He knows better, and he showed us exactly who and what he is. He is causing a distraction for the Panthers too. Not very bright…

  27. Clearly shows the utter contempt that arrogant and self entitled(pampered since high school)NFL players have for the public in general. Makes the decision to cancel Sunday Ticket the best one I have done in a long time.

  28. I don’t agree with Cam at all – not in the slightest. I really don’t. Having said that, why should Cam apologize if he was being honest? Is it mandatory that all men think women are equal to men when it comes to sports? All this PC is ridiculous…

  29. fballguy says:
    October 5, 2017 at 3:29 pm
    So if I walk into Victoria’s Secret and begin to comment on the design and fit of their bras and the manager of the store smirks and says its funny to hear a man talk about bras…Would it be front page news?
    —————
    Does anyone outside your friends and family even know who you are? I find it funny that you want to compare yourself to a famous athlete.

