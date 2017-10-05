Saints RB coach: Just a matter of time before Adrian Peterson has success

AP

Through his first four games as a member of the Saints, there’s been little sign that running back Adrian Peterson has a lot of juice left in the tank.

Peterson has 27 carries for 81 yards, including four yards on four carries against the Dolphins last week, and the Saints have had more success when they give the ball to Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara. Given those trends, one might expect the team to lower their expectations for what Peterson is going to bring to the offense this season.

Running backs coach Joel Thomas says that’s not the case, however.

“It’s just a matter of time,” Thomas said, via Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I really feel like this block, it’s going to break. We just have to keep on chipping and you keep grinding, keep getting after something and ultimately something positive is going to come out of this.”

Peterson played six snaps against the Dolphins in a 20-0 win that would seem to offer the kind of opportunity to get Peterson work that might not exist in closer games. If he’s not playing there, it’s hard to think he’ll be playing a lot at any time unless an injury shakes up the backfield mix.