Sam Bradford expected to practice Thursday

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said earlier this week that quarterback Sam Bradford‘s knee is feeling better, but that the team still didn’t know when he might return to action.

That question may not be answered for a little while, but Zimmer did have some encouraging news to share about Bradford when he met with the media on Thursday. Zimmer said that he expects Bradford will participate in practice with the team.

Bradford didn’t practice at all last week and last took part in a practice on a limited basis on the Thursday before the team’s Week Three game against the Buccaneers. Bradford went to see Dr. James Andrews the next day for confirmation that he’s dealing with a bone bruise.

The Vikings have gone 1-2 with Bradford out of the lineup and are getting ready to face the Bears on Monday night.