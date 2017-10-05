Sean Lee remains out of practice, not ruled out for Sunday yet

Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee remained out of practice Thursday. He has not practiced since injuring his hamstring late in the Cowboys’ victory over the Cardinals on Sept. 25.

“He’s one of those veteran players that you would give every chance to play in the ball game, regardless of how much he’s practiced,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “We don’t have any hard and fast rules about, ‘Ok, if the guy does not do this by Friday, he’s not going to play in the game.’ That’s not the way we approach it. We approach it individually based on who the guy is, what the injury is and so we’ll look at his situation as the week progresses. We’ll see if he’s able to go, and if he’s able to go we’ll give him every chance to play in this game.”

The Cowboys will see the return of linebacker Anthony Hitchens this week. He fractured the tibial plateau in his right leg during the preseason.

“Yeah, I’m playing,” Hitchens said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “I’m not sure how they’re going to do the rotation.”

Left tackle Tyron Smith did not practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday. He said, via George, that his back tightness is similar to what he dealt with during training camp.

The Cowboys added cornerback Anthony Brown (ankle) to their injury list. He was limited.

They placed defensive end Charles Tapper on injured reserve after he broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot Wednesday. He will have surgery Friday, according to coach Jason Garrett, and faces an 8-to-10 week rehab.