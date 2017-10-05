Stephon Gilmore, Matthew Slater active

Getty Images

The Patriots made it official, listing tight end Rob Gronkowski on their inactive list.

They will have cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle) and linebacker Elandon Roberts (ankle) both of whom went through on-field medical tests before the game, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Special teams captain Matthew Slater (hamstring) will make his season debut after missing the first four games.

Besides Gronkowski, the Patriots’ other inactives are: running back Rex Burkhead, cornerback Eric Rowe, defensive tackle Alan Branch, offensive tackle Cole Croston, offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle and outside linebacker Harvey Langi.

The Bucs’ inactives include safety T.J. Ward (hip), safety Keith Tandy (hip) and linebacker Lavonte David (ankle). All three were listed as doubtful. Tampa Bay already had ruled out linebacker Kwon Alexander (hamstring).

The Bucs’ other inactives are: center Joe Hawley, defensive tackle Sealver Siliga and offensive tackle Leonard Wester.